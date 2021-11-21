Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Decreases By 20.0%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.88.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

