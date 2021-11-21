Short Interest in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Drops By 17.0%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 17,340,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $26.90 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

