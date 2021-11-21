Short Interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Rises By 44.7%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 774,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CMPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

CMPS stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 3.87. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.