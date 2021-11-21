Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Grows By 26.3%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a 570.00 target price for the company.

DSEEY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

