Short Interest in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Declines By 25.2%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 14,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,930. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,375.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,043 shares in the company, valued at $33,272,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,937,569 shares of company stock valued at $466,890,704. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,665,000 after acquiring an additional 228,283 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Datadog by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 317,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Datadog by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Datadog by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

