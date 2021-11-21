Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Grows By 50.0%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Filo Mining in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

