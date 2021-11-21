Short Interest in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Drops By 31.8%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FRSGU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,570. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSGU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $6,235,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $4,000,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

