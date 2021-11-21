Short Interest in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Declines By 25.9%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

TUSA stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

