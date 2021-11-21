Short Interest in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Decreases By 29.1%

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the October 14th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FWP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. 13,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,471. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

