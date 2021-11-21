Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Decreases By 25.7%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 2,565,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock.

Shares of GoGold Resources stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.82. 68,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,570. GoGold Resources has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

