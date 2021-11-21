Short Interest in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Decreases By 22.7%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 14th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $116,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

HGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NYSE:HGV traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,895. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

