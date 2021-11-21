Short Interest in ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Declines By 20.1%

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,735,800 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 2,173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,679.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Danske lowered ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ICA Gruppen AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ICCGF remained flat at $$61.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. ICA Gruppen AB has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.