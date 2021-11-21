Short Interest in Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Expands By 25.6%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 181.7 days.

KMMPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

KMMPF remained flat at $$18.42 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

