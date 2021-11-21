Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Increases By 20.4%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KSRYY stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 14,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. KOSÉ has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.