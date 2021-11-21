Short Interest in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Decreases By 17.3%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.