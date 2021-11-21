Short Interest in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Declines By 31.0%

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 993,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:MX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 388,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $875.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

