Short Interest in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Grows By 20.9%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 14th total of 4,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

MA stock traded down $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,957,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.98 and a 200 day moving average of $360.85. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $312.38 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

