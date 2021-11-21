Short Interest in McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Increases By 50.0%

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of MCRAA stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. McRae Industries has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 million, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. McRae Industries’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

