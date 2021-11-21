Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Grows By 29.8%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 14th total of 189,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $323.62. 56,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.31. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $196.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total value of $69,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.81, for a total value of $2,091,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,723,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,048,271.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,072 shares of company stock valued at $56,364,141. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 445.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 115.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.0% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

