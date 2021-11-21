Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Increases By 38.5%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OIIIF stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. O3 Mining has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.