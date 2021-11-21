Short Interest in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Expands By 19.8%

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other PCTEL news, CEO David A. Neumann acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PCTEL by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in PCTEL by 16.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,066,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 153,399 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in PCTEL by 35.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 378,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PCTEL by 1,639.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 346,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.28.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently 244.44%.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

