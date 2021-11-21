Short Interest in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Rises By 22.3%

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,130,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 13,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PBCT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

