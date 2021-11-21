Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Drops By 29.2%

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,400 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the October 14th total of 1,669,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 461,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,024. The stock has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.92. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.86 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGZPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. VTB Capital lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.