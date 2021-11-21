Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Expands By 28.0%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMSYF remained flat at $$50.09 during trading on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

