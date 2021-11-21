Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Increases By 27.3%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Rightmove Company Profile
Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.
