Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Rises By 24.6%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SBBTF stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

SBBTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.