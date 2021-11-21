Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Rises By 20.8%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 139,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.20. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

