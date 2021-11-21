Short Interest in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Expands By 18.5%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 6,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,835 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $221,369,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $113,911,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. 968,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,184. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

