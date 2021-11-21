Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Declines By 24.9%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the October 14th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRRTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

