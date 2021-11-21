Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Increases By 34.5%

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 690,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the October 14th total of 513,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DMTTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. 256,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,911. Small Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

