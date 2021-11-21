Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Grows By 23.4%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Shares of SNCAF opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

