Short Interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Decreases By 31.4%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 13,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.76.
In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock worth $373,029,001. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
SNOW stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.30 and a 200 day moving average of $285.52. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.55.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
