Short Interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Decreases By 31.4%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 13,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.76.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock worth $373,029,001. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.30 and a 200 day moving average of $285.52. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.