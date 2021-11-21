Short Interest in Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Declines By 31.1%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the October 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Shares of TBAKF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Ted Baker has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of clothes and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment involves in managing stores, concessions, and e-commerce business. The Wholesale segment offers distribution of products to stores of licensed partners.

