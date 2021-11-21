Short Interest in Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Drops By 32.9%

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 14th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

