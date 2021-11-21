Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Drops By 16.8%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 48,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:UNAM opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Unico American has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $17.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

