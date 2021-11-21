Short Interest in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Grows By 26.1%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the October 14th total of 13,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

VST stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 4,026,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

