Short Interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Drops By 22.8%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 14th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VTVT opened at $1.42 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $118.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of -1.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

