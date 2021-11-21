Short Interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Increases By 36.0%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Weidai during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weidai by 81.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Weidai in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weidai by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Weidai in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weidai stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.84. 48,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Weidai has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

