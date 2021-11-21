Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Increases By 41.4%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of YAMCY stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $69.46.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

