ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

SSTI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $417.42 million, a P/E ratio of -325.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.31.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth $986,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

