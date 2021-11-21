Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,737,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,397,896.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,031,154. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

