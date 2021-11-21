Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce $34.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $34.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $138.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,813. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $412.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

