Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J opened at $146.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $148.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

