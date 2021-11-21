Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $43,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $94.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.