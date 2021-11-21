Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $457.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $322.50 and a fifty-two week high of $459.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.