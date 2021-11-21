Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

IJJ stock opened at $111.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

