Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,929,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,542,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 41,435 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $195.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.56 and its 200 day moving average is $186.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

