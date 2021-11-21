Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 45,213 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,213 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

