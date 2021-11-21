Silvercorp Metals Inc. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Silvercorp Metals has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. Silvercorp Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

