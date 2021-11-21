Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the October 14th total of 872,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIOX opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

